Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:21 AM IST
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 1.3 %. The stock closed at 507.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 514.5 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India

On the last day, the open price of Graphite India was 503.75, while the close price was 502.5. The stock reached a high of 517.95 and a low of 500.75. The market capitalization of Graphite India is currently 9904.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 548.15, and the 52-week low is 251.75. The trading volume on the BSE was 64,673 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 10:21 AM IST Graphite India share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Graphite India stock was 508.35, while the high price was 518.60.

04 Dec 2023, 10:20 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India trading at ₹514.5, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹507.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Graphite India is 514.5. There has been a 1.3% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.6.

Click here for Graphite India Profit Loss

04 Dec 2023, 09:59 AM IST Graphite India Live Updates

04 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Graphite India share price update :Graphite India trading at ₹512.6, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹507.9

The current stock price of Graphite India is 512.6 with a percent change of 0.93 and a net change of 4.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.93% or 4.7 points.

04 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST Graphite India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.73%
3 Months3.35%
6 Months35.38%
YTD36.15%
1 Year31.62%
04 Dec 2023, 09:13 AM IST Graphite India share price Today :Graphite India trading at ₹510.25, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹507.9

The current data for Graphite India stock shows that the stock price is 510.25 with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 2.35. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.46% or 2.35 points.

04 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹502.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Graphite India had a trading volume of 64,673 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 502.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.