Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India Surges in Today's Trading Session

Graphite India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Graphite India was ₹543.05 and the close price was ₹543.45. The stock reached a high of ₹547.8 and a low of ₹533.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,462.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹572 and the 52-week low is ₹251.75. The stock had a trading volume of 23,034 shares on the BSE.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Graphite India is ₹537.9. There has been a 0.4 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹2.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.6%
|3 Months
|-1.7%
|6 Months
|35.19%
|YTD
|-2.49%
|1 Year
|39.6%
Graphite India stock has a current price of ₹536.6, with a small percent change of 0.16. The net change in the stock price is 0.85, indicating a slight increase.
On the last day, Graphite India witnessed a trading volume of 23,034 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹543.45.
