Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India Surges in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 535.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 537.9 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India Stock Price Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Graphite India was 543.05 and the close price was 543.45. The stock reached a high of 547.8 and a low of 533.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 10,462.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 572 and the 52-week low is 251.75. The stock had a trading volume of 23,034 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Graphite India Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Graphite India share price update :Graphite India trading at ₹537.9, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹535.75

Based on the current data, the stock price of Graphite India is 537.9. There has been a 0.4 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.15.

04 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Graphite India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.6%
3 Months-1.7%
6 Months35.19%
YTD-2.49%
1 Year39.6%
04 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Graphite India share price Today :Graphite India trading at ₹536.6, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹535.75

Graphite India stock has a current price of 536.6, with a small percent change of 0.16. The net change in the stock price is 0.85, indicating a slight increase.

04 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹543.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Graphite India witnessed a trading volume of 23,034 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 543.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.