Graphite India Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Graphite India stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 602 per share. The stock is currently trading at 608.15 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India Stock Price Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at 603 and closed at 602 on the last day. The high for the day was 610.25 and the low was 595.95. The market capitalization stood at 11858.93 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 626 and 251.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6296 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹602 on last trading day

On the last day, Graphite India had a trading volume of 6296 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 602.

