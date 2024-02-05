Hello User
Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India sees gains in trading today

3 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Graphite India stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 552.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 555.65 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India Stock Price Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at a price of 565.45 and closed at 561.85 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 573.3, while the lowest price was 549.65. The market capitalization of Graphite India is currently 10,774.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 575.6, and the 52-week low is 251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 69,626 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST Graphite India Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:43 AM IST Graphite India share price update :Graphite India trading at ₹555.65, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹552.55

The current data for Graphite India stock shows that the price is 555.65. There has been a percent change of 0.56, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.1, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.1 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive change in its price.

05 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST Graphite India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.19%
3 Months7.42%
6 Months24.58%
YTD0.41%
1 Year62.77%
05 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Graphite India share price Today :Graphite India trading at ₹552.55, down -1.66% from yesterday's ₹561.85

The current data for Graphite India stock shows that the price is 552.55 with a percent change of -1.66. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.66% compared to its previous value. The net change for the stock is -9.3, indicating a decrease of 9.3 points. This data suggests that Graphite India stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

05 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹561.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Graphite India had a trading volume of 69,626 shares with a closing price of 561.85.

