Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India sees gains in trading today

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at a price of ₹565.45 and closed at ₹561.85 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹573.3, while the lowest price was ₹549.65. The market capitalization of Graphite India is currently ₹10,774.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹575.6, and the 52-week low is ₹251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 69,626 shares.
The current data for Graphite India stock shows that the price is ₹555.65. There has been a percent change of 0.56, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.1, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.1 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive change in its price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.19%
|3 Months
|7.42%
|6 Months
|24.58%
|YTD
|0.41%
|1 Year
|62.77%
The current data for Graphite India stock shows that the price is ₹552.55 with a percent change of -1.66. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.66% compared to its previous value. The net change for the stock is -9.3, indicating a decrease of 9.3 points. This data suggests that Graphite India stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
On the last day, Graphite India had a trading volume of 69,626 shares with a closing price of ₹561.85.
