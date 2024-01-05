Hello User
Graphite India Share Price Live blog for 05 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 2.86 %. The stock closed at 535.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 551.05 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India Stock Price Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at 536.6 and closed at 535.75 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 553.45, while the lowest was 535.5. The market capitalization of the company is 10,766.17 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 572, and the 52-week low is 251.75. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 45,361 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹535.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Graphite India had a volume of 45,361 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 535.75.

