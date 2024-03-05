Active Stocks
Mon Mar 04 2024 15:59:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.10 -1.32%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 353.80 3.50%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,137.00 0.57%
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,643.95 -0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 294.45 2.63%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Graphite India Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Graphite India Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 3.69 %. The stock closed at 608.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 630.6 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India Stock Price TodayPremium
Graphite India Stock Price Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at 610.85 and closed at 608.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 646 and the low was 610.85. The market capitalization stands at 12,296.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 626 and the low is 251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 159,549 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 08:00:05 AM IST

Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹608.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Graphite India on the BSE, the volume reached 159,549 shares with a closing price of 608.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie