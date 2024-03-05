Hello User
Graphite India Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 3.69 %. The stock closed at 608.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 630.6 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India Stock Price Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at 610.85 and closed at 608.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 646 and the low was 610.85. The market capitalization stands at 12,296.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 626 and the low is 251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 159,549 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹608.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Graphite India on the BSE, the volume reached 159,549 shares with a closing price of 608.15.

