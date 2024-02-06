Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Graphite India Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Graphite India saw an open price of ₹553.15 and a close price of ₹552.55. The stock reached a high of ₹603.1 and a low of ₹548.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,427.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹575.6, while the 52-week low is ₹251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 597,703 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.