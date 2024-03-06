Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India shares slide as investors turn bearish

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at ₹633.05, reached a high of ₹636, and a low of ₹616.7 before closing at ₹630.6 on the last day. The market capitalization was at ₹12,129.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹646, and the 52-week low was ₹251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 47,660 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.