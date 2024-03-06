Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India shares slide as investors turn bearish

Graphite India stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.86 %. The stock closed at 622 per share. The stock is currently trading at 610.4 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at ₹633.05, reached a high of ₹636, and a low of ₹616.7 before closing at ₹630.6 on the last day. The market capitalization was at ₹12,129.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹646, and the 52-week low was ₹251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 47,660 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Mar 2024, 09:48:34 AM IST
Graphite India share price update :Graphite India trading at ₹610.4, down -1.86% from yesterday's ₹622
The current data for Graphite India stock shows that the price is ₹610.4 with a percent change of -1.86% and a net change of -11.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
06 Mar 2024, 09:35:33 AM IST
Graphite India share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
5.23%
3 Months
11.98%
6 Months
29.98%
YTD
12.93%
1 Year
108.37%
06 Mar 2024, 09:05:48 AM IST
Graphite India share price Today :Graphite India trading at ₹622, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹630.6
Graphite India stock is currently priced at ₹622 with a percent change of -1.36 and a net change of -8.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
06 Mar 2024, 08:05:41 AM IST
Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹630.6 on last trading day
On the last day, Graphite India had a trading volume of 47,660 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹630.6.
