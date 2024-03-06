Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India shares slide as investors turn bearish

2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:48 AM IST
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.86 %. The stock closed at 622 per share. The stock is currently trading at 610.4 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India Stock Price Today
Graphite India Stock Price Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at 633.05, reached a high of 636, and a low of 616.7 before closing at 630.6 on the last day. The market capitalization was at 12,129.0 crore. The 52-week high was 646, and the 52-week low was 251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 47,660 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:48:34 AM IST

Graphite India share price update :Graphite India trading at ₹610.4, down -1.86% from yesterday's ₹622

The current data for Graphite India stock shows that the price is 610.4 with a percent change of -1.86% and a net change of -11.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:35:33 AM IST

Graphite India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.23%
3 Months11.98%
6 Months29.98%
YTD12.93%
1 Year108.37%
06 Mar 2024, 09:05:48 AM IST

Graphite India share price Today :Graphite India trading at ₹622, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹630.6

Graphite India stock is currently priced at 622 with a percent change of -1.36 and a net change of -8.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:05:41 AM IST

Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹630.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Graphite India had a trading volume of 47,660 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 630.6.

