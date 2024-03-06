Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India shares slide as investors turn bearish

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at ₹633.05, reached a high of ₹636, and a low of ₹616.7 before closing at ₹630.6 on the last day. The market capitalization was at ₹12,129.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹646, and the 52-week low was ₹251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 47,660 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Graphite India stock shows that the price is ₹610.4 with a percent change of -1.86% and a net change of -11.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.23%
|3 Months
|11.98%
|6 Months
|29.98%
|YTD
|12.93%
|1 Year
|108.37%
Graphite India stock is currently priced at ₹622 with a percent change of -1.36 and a net change of -8.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Graphite India had a trading volume of 47,660 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹630.6.
