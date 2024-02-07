Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India Soars on Bullish Trading Day

Graphite India Share Price Today : On the last day, Graphite India's stock opened at ₹590.05 and closed at ₹586.05. The stock reached a high of ₹617 and a low of ₹585.1 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹11,754.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹603.1 and the 52-week low is ₹251.75. The stock had a trading volume of 220,091 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Graphite India stock is ₹602.8, with a percent change of 2.86 and a net change of 16.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 2.86% and gaining 16.75 points.
On the last day, Graphite India had a total volume of 220,091 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹586.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!