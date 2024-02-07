Hello User
Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India Soars on Bullish Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 2.86 %. The stock closed at 586.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 602.8 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India Stock Price Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : On the last day, Graphite India's stock opened at 590.05 and closed at 586.05. The stock reached a high of 617 and a low of 585.1 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 11,754.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 603.1 and the 52-week low is 251.75. The stock had a trading volume of 220,091 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Graphite India share price Today :Graphite India trading at ₹602.8, up 2.86% from yesterday's ₹586.05

The current price of Graphite India stock is 602.8, with a percent change of 2.86 and a net change of 16.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 2.86% and gaining 16.75 points.

07 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹586.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Graphite India had a total volume of 220,091 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 586.05.

