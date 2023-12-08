Graphite India Share Price Live blog for 08 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Dec 2023, 09:49 AM IST
Graphite India share price update :Graphite India trading at ₹517.2, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹513.15
08 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST
Graphite India share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.06%
|3 Months
|1.99%
|6 Months
|34.99%
|YTD
|37.48%
|1 Year
|29.75%
08 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST
Graphite India share price Today :Graphite India trading at ₹515, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹513.15
08 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST
Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹513.75 on last trading day