Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India's stock surges in today's trading session

1 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Graphite India stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 602.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 607.15 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India Stock Price Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : On the last day, Graphite India opened at 609.7 and closed at 602.8. The stock reached a high of 626 and a low of 605.2. The market capitalization of the company is 11,839.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 617 and the 52-week low is 251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 240,037 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST Graphite India share price Today :Graphite India trading at ₹607.15, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹602.8

The current data for Graphite India stock shows that the price is 607.15 with a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 4.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.72% or 4.35.

08 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹602.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Graphite India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 240,037. The closing price of the stock was 602.8.

