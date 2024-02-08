Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India's stock surges in today's trading session

Graphite India Share Price Today : On the last day, Graphite India opened at ₹609.7 and closed at ₹602.8. The stock reached a high of ₹626 and a low of ₹605.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,839.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹617 and the 52-week low is ₹251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 240,037 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.