Graphite India Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2024, by -1.11 %. The stock closed at 551.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 544.95 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India Stock Price Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock price remained unchanged on the last trading day at 551.05. The stock reached a high of 557.3 and a low of 539.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 10,646.99 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 572, while the 52-week low is 251.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 70,804 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹551.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Graphite India had a total trading volume of 70,804 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 551.05.

