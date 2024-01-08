Graphite India Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock price remained unchanged on the last trading day at ₹551.05. The stock reached a high of ₹557.3 and a low of ₹539.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,646.99 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹572, while the 52-week low is ₹251.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 70,804 shares.
08 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST
