Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Graphite India Share Price Today : On the last day, Graphite India opened at ₹552.2 and closed at ₹544.25. The stock had a high of ₹552.2 and a low of ₹531.1. The market capitalization of Graphite India is ₹10,439.89 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹572 and the 52-week low is ₹251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 30,470 shares.
As of the current data, the stock price of Graphite India is ₹535.4. There has been a percent change of 0.49, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.6, implying a positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.47%
|3 Months
|0.53%
|6 Months
|32.28%
|YTD
|-3.21%
|1 Year
|41.05%
The current data of Graphite India stock shows that the stock price is ₹534.35. The stock has experienced a 1.82% decrease in its value, resulting in a net change of -9.9. This indicates that the stock has declined in value by ₹9.9.
On the last day of trading for Graphite India on the BSE, a total of 30,470 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹544.25.
