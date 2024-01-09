Hello User
Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 532.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 535.4 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India Stock Price Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : On the last day, Graphite India opened at 552.2 and closed at 544.25. The stock had a high of 552.2 and a low of 531.1. The market capitalization of Graphite India is 10,439.89 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 572 and the 52-week low is 251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 30,470 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST Graphite India Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Graphite India share price update :Graphite India trading at ₹535.4, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹532.8

As of the current data, the stock price of Graphite India is 535.4. There has been a percent change of 0.49, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.6, implying a positive movement in the stock price.

09 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Graphite India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.47%
3 Months0.53%
6 Months32.28%
YTD-3.21%
1 Year41.05%
09 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Graphite India share price Today :Graphite India trading at ₹534.35, down -1.82% from yesterday's ₹544.25

The current data of Graphite India stock shows that the stock price is 534.35. The stock has experienced a 1.82% decrease in its value, resulting in a net change of -9.9. This indicates that the stock has declined in value by 9.9.

09 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹544.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Graphite India on the BSE, a total of 30,470 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 544.25.

