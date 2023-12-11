Graphite India Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2023

Graphite India stock price went up today, 11 Dec 2023, by 1.78 %. The stock closed at 505.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 514.45 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Dec 2023, 09:40:11 AM IST
Graphite India share price update :Graphite India trading at ₹514.45, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹505.45
11 Dec 2023, 09:33:51 AM IST
Graphite India share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-0.36%
3 Months
-6.8%
6 Months
34.19%
YTD
35.65%
1 Year
27.68%
11 Dec 2023, 09:03:30 AM IST
Graphite India share price Today :Graphite India trading at ₹505.75, down -1.44% from yesterday's ₹513.15
11 Dec 2023, 08:04:44 AM IST
Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹513.15 on last trading day
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!