Graphite India Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Graphite India stock price went up today, 11 Jan 2024, by 3.4 %. The stock closed at 534.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 552.4 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India Stock Price Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at 537.65 and closed at 534.25. The highest price reached during the day was 569, while the lowest was 530.6. The company's market capitalization is 10,792.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 572, and the 52-week low is 251.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 115,187 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹534.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Graphite India on the BSE, the company had a volume of 115,187 shares. The closing price for the stock was 534.25.

