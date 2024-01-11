Graphite India Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at ₹537.65 and closed at ₹534.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹569, while the lowest was ₹530.6. The company's market capitalization is ₹10,792.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹572, and the 52-week low is ₹251.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 115,187 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST
Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹534.25 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Graphite India on the BSE, the company had a volume of 115,187 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹534.25.