Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India: Stocks Rise as Trading Looks Up

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went up today, 12 Feb 2024, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 583.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 587.45 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India Stock Price Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : On the last day, Graphite India's open price was 601.75 and the close price was 600.4. The stock reached a high of 611.75 and a low of 575.45. The market capitalization for Graphite India is 11,402.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 626, while the 52-week low is 251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 57,762 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Graphite India share price update :Graphite India trading at ₹587.45, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹583.35

The current data for Graphite India stock shows that the stock price is 587.45, with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 4.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.7% and has gained 4.1 points.

12 Feb 2024, 09:39 AM IST Graphite India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.72%
3 Months14.02%
6 Months35.54%
YTD6.15%
1 Year76.64%
12 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Graphite India share price Today :Graphite India trading at ₹584.75, down -2.61% from yesterday's ₹600.4

The current data for Graphite India stock shows that the price is 584.75. There has been a percent change of -2.61, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -15.65, suggesting a decrease of 15.65 in the stock price.

12 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹600.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Graphite India had a trading volume of 57,762 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 600.4.

