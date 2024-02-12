Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India: Stocks Rise as Trading Looks Up

Graphite India Share Price Today : On the last day, Graphite India's open price was ₹601.75 and the close price was ₹600.4. The stock reached a high of ₹611.75 and a low of ₹575.45. The market capitalization for Graphite India is ₹11,402.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹626, while the 52-week low is ₹251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 57,762 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.