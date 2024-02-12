Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India: Stocks Rise as Trading Looks Up

Graphite India Share Price Today : On the last day, Graphite India's open price was ₹601.75 and the close price was ₹600.4. The stock reached a high of ₹611.75 and a low of ₹575.45. The market capitalization for Graphite India is ₹11,402.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹626, while the 52-week low is ₹251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 57,762 shares.
The current data for Graphite India stock shows that the stock price is ₹587.45, with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 4.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.7% and has gained 4.1 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.72%
|3 Months
|14.02%
|6 Months
|35.54%
|YTD
|6.15%
|1 Year
|76.64%
The current data for Graphite India stock shows that the price is ₹584.75. There has been a percent change of -2.61, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -15.65, suggesting a decrease of ₹15.65 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Graphite India had a trading volume of 57,762 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹600.4.
