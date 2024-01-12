Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India climbs higher in today's trading session

Graphite India Share Price Today : On the last day, Graphite India opened at ₹555.35 and closed at ₹552.4. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹575.6, while the lowest was ₹553.45. The market capitalization of Graphite India is currently at ₹10,888.28 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹572 and the 52-week low is ₹251.75. On the BSE, a total of 260,765 shares were traded for Graphite India on that day.

