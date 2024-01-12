Hello User
Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India climbs higher in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 557.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 557.6 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India Stock Price Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : On the last day, Graphite India opened at 555.35 and closed at 552.4. The highest price it reached during the day was 575.6, while the lowest was 553.45. The market capitalization of Graphite India is currently at 10,888.28 crore. Its 52-week high is 572 and the 52-week low is 251.75. On the BSE, a total of 260,765 shares were traded for Graphite India on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST Graphite India share price live: Today's Price range

Graphite India stock's low price for the day was 555.05, while the high price reached 562.15.

12 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Graphite India Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST Graphite India share price update :Graphite India trading at ₹557.6, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹557.3

The current data shows that the stock price of Graphite India is 557.6. There has been a 0.05 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.3.

12 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Graphite India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.29%
3 Months2.75%
6 Months36.62%
YTD1.37%
1 Year48.42%
12 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Graphite India share price Today :Graphite India trading at ₹557.3, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹552.4

Graphite India stock is currently priced at 557.3 with a 0.89 percent increase and a net change of 4.9.

12 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹552.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Graphite India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 260,765 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 552.4.

