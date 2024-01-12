Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India climbs higher in today's trading session

Graphite India Share Price Today : On the last day, Graphite India opened at ₹555.35 and closed at ₹552.4. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹575.6, while the lowest was ₹553.45. The market capitalization of Graphite India is currently at ₹10,888.28 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹572 and the 52-week low is ₹251.75. On the BSE, a total of 260,765 shares were traded for Graphite India on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Graphite India stock's low price for the day was ₹555.05, while the high price reached ₹562.15.
The current data shows that the stock price of Graphite India is ₹557.6. There has been a 0.05 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.29%
|3 Months
|2.75%
|6 Months
|36.62%
|YTD
|1.37%
|1 Year
|48.42%
Graphite India stock is currently priced at ₹557.3 with a 0.89 percent increase and a net change of 4.9.
On the last day of trading for Graphite India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 260,765 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹552.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!