Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -2.58 %. The stock closed at 546.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 532.7 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India Stock Price Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at 589.7 and closed at 583.35 on the last trading day. The highest price reached was 601.5, while the lowest price was 543.85. The market capitalization of the company is 10,662.6 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 626 and the 52-week low is 251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 74,739 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 09:55 AM IST Graphite India Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:49 AM IST Graphite India share price update :Graphite India trading at ₹532.7, down -2.58% from yesterday's ₹546.8

The current data for Graphite India stock shows that the stock price is 532.7. There has been a percent change of -2.58, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -14.1, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 14.1.

13 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST Graphite India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.8%
3 Months6.32%
6 Months24.26%
YTD-0.7%
1 Year65.24%
13 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Graphite India share price Today :Graphite India trading at ₹546.8, down -6.27% from yesterday's ₹583.35

The current data of Graphite India stock shows that the stock price is 546.8, which represents a 6.27% decrease. The net change in the stock price is -36.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value.

13 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹583.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Graphite India had a volume of 74,739 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 583.35.

