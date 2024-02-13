Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at ₹589.7 and closed at ₹583.35 on the last trading day. The highest price reached was ₹601.5, while the lowest price was ₹543.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,662.6 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹626 and the 52-week low is ₹251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 74,739 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Graphite India stock shows that the stock price is ₹532.7. There has been a percent change of -2.58, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -14.1, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹14.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.8%
|3 Months
|6.32%
|6 Months
|24.26%
|YTD
|-0.7%
|1 Year
|65.24%
The current data of Graphite India stock shows that the stock price is ₹546.8, which represents a 6.27% decrease. The net change in the stock price is -36.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value.
On the last day, Graphite India had a volume of 74,739 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹583.35.
