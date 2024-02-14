Hello User
Graphite India Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -1.24 %. The stock closed at 546.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 540 per share.

Graphite India Stock Price Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at 547.85 and closed at 546.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 549.75 and a low of 525 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 10,530.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 626 and the 52-week low is 251.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 94,089 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹546.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Graphite India had a trading volume of 94,089 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 546.8.

