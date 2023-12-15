Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India's stock price surges on positive trading day

Graphite India Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Graphite India saw an open price of ₹516.5 and a close price of ₹515.1. The stock reached a high of ₹529.6 and a low of ₹514.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Graphite India is currently at ₹10,125.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹548.15, while the 52-week low is ₹251.75. On the BSE, a total of 123,540 shares of Graphite India were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Graphite India is ₹524.3, with a percent change of 1.17 and a net change of 6.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.17% and the net change in price is 6.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.99%
|3 Months
|-2.01%
|6 Months
|24.87%
|YTD
|38.85%
|1 Year
|28.24%
The current data of Graphite India stock shows that the stock price is at ₹518.25. There has been a 0.61 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.15.
On the last day, Graphite India had a trading volume of 123,540 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the company's shares was ₹515.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!