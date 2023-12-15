Hello User
Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India's stock price surges on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 1.17 %. The stock closed at 518.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 524.3 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India Stock Price Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Graphite India saw an open price of 516.5 and a close price of 515.1. The stock reached a high of 529.6 and a low of 514.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Graphite India is currently at 10,125.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 548.15, while the 52-week low is 251.75. On the BSE, a total of 123,540 shares of Graphite India were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Graphite India Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:45 AM IST Graphite India share price update :Graphite India trading at ₹524.3, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹518.25

The current data shows that the stock price of Graphite India is 524.3, with a percent change of 1.17 and a net change of 6.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.17% and the net change in price is 6.05.

15 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST Graphite India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.99%
3 Months-2.01%
6 Months24.87%
YTD38.85%
1 Year28.24%
15 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST Graphite India share price Today :Graphite India trading at ₹518.25, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹515.1

The current data of Graphite India stock shows that the stock price is at 518.25. There has been a 0.61 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.15.

15 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹515.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Graphite India had a trading volume of 123,540 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the company's shares was 515.1.

