Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India's stock price surges on positive trading day

Graphite India Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Graphite India saw an open price of ₹516.5 and a close price of ₹515.1. The stock reached a high of ₹529.6 and a low of ₹514.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Graphite India is currently at ₹10,125.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹548.15, while the 52-week low is ₹251.75. On the BSE, a total of 123,540 shares of Graphite India were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.