Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India's stock soars with positive trading performance

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 1.18 %. The stock closed at 541.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 547.45 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India Stock Price Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India had an open price of 532.65 and closed at 541.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 559.45 and a low of 532.6. The market capitalization of the company is 10,675.28 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 626 and 251.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 53,298 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Graphite India share price Today :Graphite India trading at ₹547.45, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹541.05

The current price of Graphite India stock is 547.45. It has experienced a percent change of 1.18, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 6.4, which means the stock has gained 6.4 points since the previous trading session.

15 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹541.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Graphite India on the BSE, a total of 53,298 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 541.05.

