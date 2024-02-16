Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India's Stocks Rise on Positive Trading Day

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at ₹546.95 and closed at ₹547.45 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹559.25, while the lowest price was ₹545.8. The company has a market capitalization of ₹10,686.97 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹626 and a low of ₹251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 59,847 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Graphite India stock shows that the price is ₹557.15. There has been a percent change of 1.53, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 8.4, suggesting that the stock has gone up by this amount.
On the last day of trading for Graphite India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 59,847. The closing price of the stock was ₹547.45.
