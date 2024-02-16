Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India's Stocks Rise on Positive Trading Day

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at ₹546.95 and closed at ₹547.45 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹559.25, while the lowest price was ₹545.8. The company has a market capitalization of ₹10,686.97 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹626 and a low of ₹251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 59,847 shares.

