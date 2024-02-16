Hello User
Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India's Stocks Rise on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 1.53 %. The stock closed at 548.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 557.15 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India Stock Price Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at 546.95 and closed at 547.45 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 559.25, while the lowest price was 545.8. The company has a market capitalization of 10,686.97 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 626 and a low of 251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 59,847 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Graphite India share price Today :Graphite India trading at ₹557.15, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹548.75

The current data for Graphite India stock shows that the price is 557.15. There has been a percent change of 1.53, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 8.4, suggesting that the stock has gone up by this amount.

16 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹547.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Graphite India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 59,847. The closing price of the stock was 547.45.

