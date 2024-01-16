Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India sees upward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 558.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 565.15 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India Stock Price Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at 559.75 and closed at 555.05 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 567, while the lowest price was 553.85. The market capitalization of the company is 10,861.5 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 575.6, and the 52-week low is 251.75. On the BSE, a total of 42,164 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST Graphite India Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Graphite India share price update :Graphite India trading at ₹565.15, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹558.65

Graphite India stock is currently priced at 565.15, with a net change of 6.5 and a percent change of 1.16.

16 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Graphite India share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Graphite India share price Today :Graphite India trading at ₹562.35, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹558.65

The current stock price of Graphite India is 562.35, which represents a 0.66% increase from the previous trading period. The net change in the stock price is 3.7, indicating a positive movement.

16 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹555.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Graphite India recorded a trading volume of 42,164 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 555.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.