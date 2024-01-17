Hello User
Graphite India Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -1.2 %. The stock closed at 558.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 551.95 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India Stock Price Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : On the last day, Graphite India opened at 562.35 and closed at 558.65. The stock had a high of 572 and a low of 548.45. The market capitalization of the company is 10,763.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 575.6 and the 52-week low is 251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 174,930 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹558.65 on last trading day

