Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 1.34 %. The stock closed at 543.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 550.5 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India Stock Price Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : On the last day, Graphite India opened at 520.1 and closed at 518.25. The highest price reached during the day was 546.5, while the lowest price was 520.1. The market capitalization of the company is 10,612.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 548.15, and the 52-week low is 251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 158,547 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Graphite India Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:49 AM IST Graphite India share price update :Graphite India trading at ₹550.5, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹543.2

The current data for Graphite India stock shows that the price is 550.5. There has been a 1.34% percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 7.3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

18 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST Graphite India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.23%
3 Months1.69%
6 Months33.46%
YTD45.45%
1 Year35.58%
18 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST Graphite India share price Today :Graphite India trading at ₹543.2, up 4.81% from yesterday's ₹518.25

The current data of Graphite India stock shows that the stock price is 543.2. There has been a percent change of 4.81, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 24.95, suggesting that the stock has gained value. Overall, the stock has experienced positive growth in the recent period.

18 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹518.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Graphite India on the BSE had a trading volume of 158,547 shares. The closing price for the stock was 518.25.

