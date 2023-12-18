Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Graphite India Share Price Today : On the last day, Graphite India opened at ₹520.1 and closed at ₹518.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹546.5, while the lowest price was ₹520.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,612.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹548.15, and the 52-week low is ₹251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 158,547 shares.
The current data for Graphite India stock shows that the price is ₹550.5. There has been a 1.34% percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 7.3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.23%
|3 Months
|1.69%
|6 Months
|33.46%
|YTD
|45.45%
|1 Year
|35.58%
The current data of Graphite India stock shows that the stock price is ₹543.2. There has been a percent change of 4.81, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 24.95, suggesting that the stock has gained value. Overall, the stock has experienced positive growth in the recent period.
On the last day of trading, Graphite India on the BSE had a trading volume of 158,547 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹518.25.
