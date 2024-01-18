Hello User
Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India's Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went up today, 18 Jan 2024, by 0.92 %. The stock closed at 551.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 557.05 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India Stock Price Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Graphite India was 549.85 and the close price was 551.95. The stock reached a high of 569 and a low of 541.55. The market capitalization of Graphite India is 10,862.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 575.6 and the 52-week low is 251.75. The BSE volume for Graphite India was 148,569 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Graphite India share price Today :Graphite India trading at ₹557.05, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹551.95

Based on the current data, the Graphite India stock is priced at 557.05 with a percent change of 0.92 and a net change of 5.1.

18 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹551.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Graphite India had a trading volume of 148,569 shares with a closing price of 551.95.

