Graphite India Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 4.95 %. The stock closed at 548.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 575.9 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India Stock Price Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at 557.15 and closed at 548.75 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 598.35, while the low was 552.45. The market capitalization stands at 11230.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 626 and the 52-week low is 251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 95187 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹548.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Graphite India had a trading volume of 95187 shares with a closing price of 548.75 on the BSE.

