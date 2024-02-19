Graphite India Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at ₹557.15 and closed at ₹548.75 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹598.35, while the low was ₹552.45. The market capitalization stands at ₹11230.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹626 and the 52-week low is ₹251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 95187 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST
Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹548.75 on last trading day
On the last day, Graphite India had a trading volume of 95187 shares with a closing price of ₹548.75 on the BSE.