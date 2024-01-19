Graphite India Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at ₹555.65 and closed at ₹557.05 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹560.3 and a low of ₹526.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,575.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹575.6, while the 52-week low is ₹251.75. The BSE volume for the stock was 116,370 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST
Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹557.05 on last trading day
On the last day, Graphite India had a trading volume of 116,370 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹557.05.