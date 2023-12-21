Hello User
Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India's Stock Sees Gains

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 1.38 %. The stock closed at 511.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 518.45 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India Stock Price Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at 550.75 and closed at 547.7 on the last day. The high for the day was 554.5 and the low was 507. The market capitalization of the company is 9991.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 568.35 and the 52-week low is 251.75. The trading volume on the BSE was 88,899 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Graphite India Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Graphite India share price update :Graphite India trading at ₹518.45, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹511.4

The current data of Graphite India stock shows that the price is 518.45, which represents a 1.38% increase. The net change is 7.05. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement and has gained value.

21 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST Graphite India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.49%
3 Months-3.64%
6 Months22.51%
YTD37.15%
1 Year30.56%
21 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST Graphite India share price Today :Graphite India trading at ₹511.4, down -6.63% from yesterday's ₹547.7

Graphite India stock is currently trading at 511.4, with a percentage change of -6.63 and a net change of -36.3. This indicates a decrease in the stock price and a negative performance for the company. Investors may need to further analyze the reasons behind this decline and consider their investment strategies accordingly.

21 Dec 2023, 08:15 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹547.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Graphite India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 88,899. The closing price for the stock was 547.7.

