Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India's Stock Sees Gains

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at ₹550.75 and closed at ₹547.7 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹554.5 and the low was ₹507. The market capitalization of the company is ₹9991.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹568.35 and the 52-week low is ₹251.75. The trading volume on the BSE was 88,899 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Graphite India stock shows that the price is ₹518.45, which represents a 1.38% increase. The net change is 7.05. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement and has gained value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.49%
|3 Months
|-3.64%
|6 Months
|22.51%
|YTD
|37.15%
|1 Year
|30.56%
Graphite India stock is currently trading at ₹511.4, with a percentage change of -6.63 and a net change of -36.3. This indicates a decrease in the stock price and a negative performance for the company. Investors may need to further analyze the reasons behind this decline and consider their investment strategies accordingly.
On the last day of trading for Graphite India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 88,899. The closing price for the stock was ₹547.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!