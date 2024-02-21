Hello User
Graphite India Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2024, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 563.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 563.6 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India Stock Price Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock on the last day opened at 560.15, reached a high of 568, and closed at 563.05 with a low of 554.05. The market capitalization stood at 10,990.2 crore. The 52-week high was 626 and the low was 251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 45,873 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹563.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Graphite India BSE had a trading volume of 45873 shares with a closing price of 563.05.

