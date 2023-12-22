Graphite India Share Price Live blog for 22 Dec 2023

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at ₹505.55 and closed at ₹511.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹522.9 and a low of ₹499.5. The company has a market capitalization of ₹10,145.85 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹568.35 and ₹251.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 45,115 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST
Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹511.4 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Graphite India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 45,115. The closing price for the shares was ₹511.4.