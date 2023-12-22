Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Graphite India Share Price Live blog for 22 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 1.54 %. The stock closed at 511.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 519.3 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India Stock Price Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at 505.55 and closed at 511.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 522.9 and a low of 499.5. The company has a market capitalization of 10,145.85 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 568.35 and 251.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 45,115 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹511.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Graphite India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 45,115. The closing price for the shares was 511.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.