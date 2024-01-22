Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India's stock sees gains in trading today

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at ₹549.9 and closed at ₹543.6 on the last day. The highest price during the day was ₹561.9, while the lowest price was ₹541.25. The company's market capitalization is ₹10,621.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹575.6, and the 52-week low is ₹251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 57,041 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Graphite India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Electricals 1031.15 -1.55 -0.15 1190.42 892.43 11866.02 Syrma SGS Technology 606.75 -3.9 -0.64 705.0 248.3 10726.0 Graphite India 544.7 1.1 0.2 575.6 251.75 10642.11 Schneider Electric Infrastructure 430.5 -4.7 -1.08 449.0 146.15 10293.43 Genus Power Infrastructures 250.3 -1.15 -0.46 290.0 78.82 5758.19

Graphite India share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Graphite India stock was ₹541.25 and the high price was ₹561.90.

Graphite India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.13% 3 Months 1.15% 6 Months 32.84% YTD -1.22% 1 Year 47.71%

Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹543.6 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Graphite India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 57,041. The closing price for the shares was ₹543.6.