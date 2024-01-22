Hello User
Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India's stock sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 543.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 544.7 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India Stock Price Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at 549.9 and closed at 543.6 on the last day. The highest price during the day was 561.9, while the lowest price was 541.25. The company's market capitalization is 10,621.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 575.6, and the 52-week low is 251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 57,041 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Graphite India stock is currently trading at a price of 544.7 with a percent change of 0.2. This means the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 1.1, indicating a small positive shift. Overall, the stock seems to be performing relatively stable.

22 Jan 2024, 10:36 AM IST Graphite India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Electricals1031.15-1.55-0.151190.42892.4311866.02
Syrma SGS Technology606.75-3.9-0.64705.0248.310726.0
Graphite India544.71.10.2575.6251.7510642.11
Schneider Electric Infrastructure430.5-4.7-1.08449.0146.1510293.43
Genus Power Infrastructures250.3-1.15-0.46290.078.825758.19
The current data of Graphite India stock shows that the price is 544.7 with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 1.1. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase of 0.2% and a net increase of 1.1 points.

22 Jan 2024, 10:21 AM IST Graphite India share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Graphite India stock was 541.25 and the high price was 561.90.

22 Jan 2024, 10:02 AM IST Graphite India Live Updates

The current price of Graphite India stock is 544.7 with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 1.1. This means that the stock has increased by 0.2% and has gained 1.1 points.

22 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Graphite India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.13%
3 Months1.15%
6 Months32.84%
YTD-1.22%
1 Year47.71%
The current price of Graphite India stock is 544.7. There has been a 0.2 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.1.

22 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹543.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Graphite India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 57,041. The closing price for the shares was 543.6.

