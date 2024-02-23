Graphite India Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at ₹552.45 and closed at ₹544.35 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹618.5, while the low was ₹552.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹11,900.85 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹626 and ₹251.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 373,110 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹544.35 on last trading day
On the last day, Graphite India had a trading volume of 373,110 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of ₹544.35.