Graphite India Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 543.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 544.7 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India Stock Price Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at 549.9 and closed at 543.6 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 561.9 and a low of 541.25. The company has a market capitalization of 10,621.65 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 575.6 and 251.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 57,041 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

