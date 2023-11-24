Hello User
Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:14 AM IST
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 480.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 481 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India

Graphite India's stock opened at 471.4 and closed at the same price. The highest price recorded during the day was 483, while the lowest was 470.85. The company's market capitalization is 9,367.8 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 548.15 and 251.75 respectively. On the BSE, a total volume of 39,639 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST Graphite India share price Today :Graphite India trading at ₹481, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹480.4

The current data for Graphite India stock shows that the stock price is 481, with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 0.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.12% and has gained 0.6 points.

24 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹471.4 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Graphite India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 39,639. The closing price for the shares was 471.4.

