Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Graphite India's stock opened at ₹471.4 and closed at the same price. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹483, while the lowest was ₹470.85. The company's market capitalization is ₹9,367.8 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹548.15 and ₹251.75 respectively. On the BSE, a total volume of 39,639 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Graphite India stock shows that the stock price is ₹481, with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 0.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.12% and has gained 0.6 points.
On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Graphite India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 39,639. The closing price for the shares was ₹471.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!