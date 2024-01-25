Hello User
Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India's Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Graphite India stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 522.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 524.95 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India opened at 522.7 and closed at 522.65 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 532.3 and a low of 512.5. The market capitalization of Graphite India is 10,236.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 575.6 and the 52-week low is 251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 41,429 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

