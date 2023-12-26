Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India's stock shows gains in today's trading

Graphite India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Graphite India was ₹524, the close price was ₹517.65, the high was ₹528.85, and the low was ₹515.65. The market cap of the company is ₹10,299.22 crore. The 52-week high is ₹568.35 and the 52-week low is ₹251.75. On the BSE, there were 39,387 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Graphite India stock shows that the stock price is ₹538.35. It has experienced a percent change of 2.22, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change for the stock is 11.7, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, these numbers indicate that the stock of Graphite India has seen a positive movement in its price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.02%
|3 Months
|-1.03%
|6 Months
|33.92%
|YTD
|41.06%
|1 Year
|42.8%
Graphite India stock is currently trading at a price of ₹527.15, with a percent change of 1.84 and a net change of 9.5.
On the last day, Graphite India had a trading volume of 39,387 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of ₹517.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!