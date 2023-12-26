Hello User
Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India's stock shows gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 2.22 %. The stock closed at 526.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 538.35 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India Stock Price Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Graphite India was 524, the close price was 517.65, the high was 528.85, and the low was 515.65. The market cap of the company is 10,299.22 crore. The 52-week high is 568.35 and the 52-week low is 251.75. On the BSE, there were 39,387 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Graphite India Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Graphite India share price update :Graphite India trading at ₹538.35, up 2.22% from yesterday's ₹526.65

The current data for Graphite India stock shows that the stock price is 538.35. It has experienced a percent change of 2.22, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change for the stock is 11.7, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, these numbers indicate that the stock of Graphite India has seen a positive movement in its price.

26 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST Graphite India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.02%
3 Months-1.03%
6 Months33.92%
YTD41.06%
1 Year42.8%
26 Dec 2023, 09:02 AM IST Graphite India share price Today :Graphite India trading at ₹527.15, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹517.65

Graphite India stock is currently trading at a price of 527.15, with a percent change of 1.84 and a net change of 9.5.

26 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹517.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Graphite India had a trading volume of 39,387 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of 517.65.

