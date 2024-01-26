Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at ₹530 and closed at ₹527.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹536.2 and a low of ₹528 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹10,311.6 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹575.6 and ₹251.75, respectively. The stock saw a trading volume of 13,021 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.