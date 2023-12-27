Hello User
Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India's Stocks Surge on Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 3.49 %. The stock closed at 526.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 545.05 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India Stock Price Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Graphite India opened at 527.05 and closed at 526.65. The stock had a high of 549 and a low of 526.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Graphite India is 10,648.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 568.35 and the 52-week low is 251.75. The BSE volume for Graphite India was 106,803 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST Graphite India share price Today :Graphite India trading at ₹545.05, up 3.49% from yesterday's ₹526.65

Graphite India stock is currently priced at 545.05, with a percent change of 3.49 and a net change of 18.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase of 3.49% and an absolute increase of 18.4. Overall, this suggests that Graphite India stock is performing well in the market.

27 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹526.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Graphite India had a trading volume of 106,803 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of 526.65.

