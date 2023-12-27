Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India's Stocks Surge on Positive Trading

Graphite India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Graphite India opened at ₹527.05 and closed at ₹526.65. The stock had a high of ₹549 and a low of ₹526.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Graphite India is ₹10,648.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹568.35 and the 52-week low is ₹251.75. The BSE volume for Graphite India was 106,803 shares.
Graphite India stock is currently priced at ₹545.05, with a percent change of 3.49 and a net change of 18.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase of 3.49% and an absolute increase of 18.4. Overall, this suggests that Graphite India stock is performing well in the market.
