Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at ₹599.7 and closed at ₹599.25 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹613.5, while the low was ₹595. The market capitalization stood at ₹11753.63 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹626 and the low was ₹251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 51784 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.