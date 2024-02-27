Hello User
Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went up today, 27 Feb 2024, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 602.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 604.8 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India Stock Price Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at 599.7 and closed at 599.25 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 613.5, while the low was 595. The market capitalization stood at 11753.63 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 626 and the low was 251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 51784 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Graphite India share price Today :Graphite India trading at ₹604.8, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹602.75

Graphite India stock is currently trading at 604.8 with a net change of 2.05 and a percent change of 0.34. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹599.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Graphite India had a trading volume of 51784 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 599.25.

