Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Graphite India Share Price Live blog for 28 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went down today, 28 Nov 2023, by -1.12 %. The stock closed at 480.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 475 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India

On the last day, Graphite India's stock opened at 481 and closed at 480.4. The stock reached a high of 482.95 and a low of 473.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 9,262.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 548.15 and the 52-week low is 251.75. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 15,260 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹480.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Graphite India had a volume of 15,260 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 480.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.