Graphite India Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went up today, 29 Dec 2023, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 550.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 552.75 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India Stock Price Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at 554.8 and closed at 550.1 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 567.55, while the lowest price was 548.25. The company's market capitalization is 10,799.39 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 572 and 251.75, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 98,969 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹550.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Graphite India had a volume of 98,969 shares and closed at a price of 550.1.

