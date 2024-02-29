Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Graphite India Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went down today, 29 Feb 2024, by -1.36 %. The stock closed at 598.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 590.75 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India Stock Price Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at 601.95, reached a high of 608.95, and a low of 582.6 before closing at 598.9. The market capitalization stood at 11519.63 crores. The 52-week high and low were at 626 and 251.75 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 40437 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹598.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Graphite India had a trading volume of 40,437 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 598.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!