Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Graphite India Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 527.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 528.8 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India Stock Price Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at 530 and closed at 527.1 in the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 536.2, while the lowest was 528. The market capitalization of the company is 10,311.6 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 575.6 and 251.75, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 13,021 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Graphite India share price NSE Live :Graphite India closed at ₹527.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Graphite India had a trading volume of 13,021 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 527.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!