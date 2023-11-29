Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Graphite India's stock opened at ₹479.95 and closed at ₹474.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹480 and a low of ₹469.2 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹9,243.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹548.15 and ₹251.75, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 19,048 shares on the BSE.
The current data for Graphite India stock shows that the price is ₹474, with a percent change of -0.12 and a net change of -0.55. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.12% and the value has decreased by ₹0.55. Overall, the stock is experiencing a small decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.17%
|3 Months
|-1.8%
|6 Months
|47.77%
|YTD
|27.09%
|1 Year
|25.86%
The current stock price of Graphite India is ₹474 with a net change of -0.55 and a percent change of -0.12. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.12% or 0.55 rupees.
On the last day, Graphite India had a trading volume of 19,048 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹474.55.
