Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went down today, 29 Nov 2023, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 474.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 474 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India

Graphite India's stock opened at 479.95 and closed at 474.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 480 and a low of 469.2 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 9,243.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 548.15 and 251.75, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 19,048 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Graphite India Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Graphite India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.17%
3 Months-1.8%
6 Months47.77%
YTD27.09%
1 Year25.86%
29 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹474.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Graphite India had a trading volume of 19,048 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 474.55.

