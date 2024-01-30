Hello User
Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India Plunges in Trading Today

2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Graphite India stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 530.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 527.05 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India Stock Price Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at 530.45 and closed at 530.3 on the last trading day. The stock's highest price for the day was 537.25, while the lowest price was 525. The market capitalization of the company stands at 10,277.47 crore. The 52-week high for Graphite India is 575.6 and the 52-week low is 251.75. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 42,341 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Graphite India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.93%
3 Months1.44%
6 Months21.91%
YTD-4.12%
1 Year51.29%
30 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Graphite India Live Updates

Graphite India's stock price is currently at 527.05, experiencing a percent change of -0.61 and a net change of -3.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value.

30 Jan 2024, 08:22 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹530.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Graphite India on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 42,341. The closing price for the stock was 530.3.

