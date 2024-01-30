Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India Plunges in Trading Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at ₹530.45 and closed at ₹530.3 on the last trading day. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹537.25, while the lowest price was ₹525. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹10,277.47 crore. The 52-week high for Graphite India is ₹575.6 and the 52-week low is ₹251.75. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 42,341 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.