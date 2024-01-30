Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India Plunges in Trading Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at ₹530.45 and closed at ₹530.3 on the last trading day. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹537.25, while the lowest price was ₹525. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹10,277.47 crore. The 52-week high for Graphite India is ₹575.6 and the 52-week low is ₹251.75. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 42,341 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.93%
|3 Months
|1.44%
|6 Months
|21.91%
|YTD
|-4.12%
|1 Year
|51.29%
Graphite India's stock price is currently at ₹527.05, experiencing a percent change of -0.61 and a net change of -3.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value.
The current data for Graphite India stock shows that the price is ₹527.05. There has been a percent change of -0.61, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.25, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Graphite India on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 42,341. The closing price for the stock was ₹530.3.
