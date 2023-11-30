Hello User
Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India sees strong gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went up today, 30 Nov 2023, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 502.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 507.45 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India

Graphite India's stock opened at 474.05 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was 511.4, while the low was 474.05. The market capitalization of Graphite India is 9805.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 548.15, and the 52-week low is 251.75. The stock had a trading volume of 189,977 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST Graphite India Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Graphite India share price update :Graphite India trading at ₹507.45, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹502.85

The current data for Graphite India stock shows that the stock is currently priced at 507.45. There has been a percent change of 0.91, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 4.6, suggesting a positive movement. This data suggests that Graphite India stock has experienced a small increase in value.

30 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Graphite India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.99%
3 Months3.34%
6 Months54.39%
YTD34.5%
1 Year28.53%
30 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Graphite India share price Today :Graphite India trading at ₹502.9, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹502.85

The current price of Graphite India stock is 502.9. There has been a 0.01% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.05.

30 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹474 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Graphite India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 189,977 shares. The closing price for the stock was 474.

