Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India sees strong gains in trading today

Graphite India's stock opened at ₹474.05 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was ₹511.4, while the low was ₹474.05. The market capitalization of Graphite India is ₹9805.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹548.15, and the 52-week low is ₹251.75. The stock had a trading volume of 189,977 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Graphite India stock shows that the stock is currently priced at ₹507.45. There has been a percent change of 0.91, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 4.6, suggesting a positive movement. This data suggests that Graphite India stock has experienced a small increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.99%
|3 Months
|3.34%
|6 Months
|54.39%
|YTD
|34.5%
|1 Year
|28.53%
The current price of Graphite India stock is ₹502.9. There has been a 0.01% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.05.
On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Graphite India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 189,977 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹474.
